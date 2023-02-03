Panama City Fla. (WMBB) – A cold shot of air will not be with us for long. Friday night temps should fall into the lower 30s with frost possible for the inland areas. The wind will stay up through the night which will likely limit the frost potential outside of sheltered areas away from the wind. The cold will be moving out very soon as winds will shift from northeast to east by Sunday and the temps will warm back to the mid to upper 60s by Sunday afternoon and into the 70s by Monday. We are not expecting rain until next Thursday with the exception of a stray shower on Sunday as the warmer air returns. This will be a nice stretch of good weather for us. Rain chances return next Thursday with a cold front, still a good bit unknown with the pattern toward the end of next week.

