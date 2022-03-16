Panama City Fla. (WMBB) – A deepening low-pressure system moving across the Central Plains towards the Midwest will drag a cold front across the region late Friday morning into the afternoon. The ingredients for this cold front appear to be better for severe weather potential. Ahead of the front, we`ll have: CAPE being around 1000-1500 J/kg, an adequate LLJ around 40-60 kts, PWAT around 1.50 – 2 inches, Q-vector convergence (primarily over SE Alabama and the western Florida Panhandle). A well-defined upper-level jet is not present, thus forcing for ascent will come in the form of PVA, which is depicted in the Q-vector convergence. The severe threat, if any, is expected to persist through Friday afternoon, instability is reduced and becomes capped after sunset, thus the overnight threat appears to diminish with time. This environmental setup is in line with SPC`s Day 3 outlook with our SE AL and FL Panhandle counties at a slight risk (level 2 of 5). The front progresses quickly out of the area and we`ll expect to be post-frontal by Saturday morning. Expect overnight lows generally in the mid-50s with daytime highs generally in the mid-70s.

