PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB-TV) – Good morning and happy Monday! We’re off to a fabulous start to the day. A cold front passed through our area Sunday, and now, it is far south of us. In its wake, it has left cooler and drier air, especially with winds out of the north and high pressure building over the Southeast, too! Temperatures so far have fallen into the low 60s inland, some spots in the upper 50s. High temperatures today will reach the mid-upper 80s, max. Drier air will be present, too, with dew points mainly in the 60s.

Dew points will start to rise again Tuesday, but still, it won’t feel too humid. Wednesday and Thursday, more moisture will be present in the atmosphere resulting in higher humidity. This is thanks to the ridge of high pressure shifting closer to New England and an area of low pressure developing close to Miami, Florida. Winds will shift to the east and work in some moisture from the Atlantic and the Gulf. A few isolated pop-up showers or storms will be possible, but overall, the rain chance remains slim.

Relatively dry weather remains in store through the end of the weekend with a mostly sunny sky each day. Temperatures will mostly hover in the mid-upper 80s for highs and low-mid 60s for lows inland, upper 60s along the coast. Enjoy!