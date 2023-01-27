Panama City Fla. (WMBB) – A nice end to the work week with temps back into the upper 50s for highs and plenty of sunshine. Saturday should be dry but clouds will build through the day. This Sunday, we can expect a slight chance of showers before 1 pm, but then showers are likely, with a possibility of a thunderstorm between 1 pm and 2 pm, followed by more showers likely after 2 pm. The high for the day will be around 68 degrees with an east-southeast wind blowing at 10 to 15 mph and a 70% chance of precipitation. On Sunday night, we can expect showers and possibly a thunderstorm. The low for the night will be around 62 degrees with a south southwest wind blowing at 5 to 10 mph and an 80% chance of precipitation. Monday Morning the rain clears out and the temps warm up. Most of next week will feature temps in the low 70s for highs and lows will vary from the 60s to the 40s. The wetter conditions mostly remain off to our north through the week. We should see another cold front on Thursday / Friday to bring us cooler conditions again by next weekend.

