Panama City Fla. (WMBB) – One final chilly night is in store for us as favorable radiational cooling sets up. Unlike early this morning, winds should be lighter thanks to high pressure passing through. The main caveat to the low- temperature forecast is a modest increase in low-level moisture from easterly flow, evident in afternoon satellite and surface observations. Widespread 30s are expected away from the immediate coast, with a light freeze possible in normally colder and northern locations. The eastern portion of the service area likely stays a few degrees warmer because of the better moisture presence but also has the potential to see patchy frost in the early-morning hours. Patchy fog/mist cannot be ruled out either in portions of the I-75 corridor, though probabilities are low at this time. High pressure shifting off the Atlantic coast allows for increased easterly flow that should continue moderating the airmass. There may be enough moisture and low-level convergence to spawn a few isolated showers offshore from the Panhandle and the eastern Big Bend. However, chances are low. High temperatures look to range from the upper 60s to mid-70s under a mix of sun and increasing clouds. Further contributing to the moisture return is zonal flow aloft becoming more southwesterly in response to an approaching cutoff low from the west. This system is poised to be our next active weather maker in the short-term period.

