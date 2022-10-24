PANAMA CITY, Fla. WEATHER (WMBB) — High pressure holds on a little longer to start the week off right.

Mostly sunny conditions will stay put for Monday with high temperatures ranging through the upper 70s and lower 80s.

Moisture will increase overnight, with chances for rain beginning on the west end by noon on Tuesday. Daytime showers and storms will be isolated to scattered in nature.

The risk for potentially severe storms will be overnight as the last line of storms moves out behind the cold front. Our area is under a marginal risk (1 out of 5 threat risk) for severe weather. With storms that do become severe, the greatest impacts will be heavy rain and potentially damaging winds.

The overall threat is low-end. If you want to be prepared, download the Storm Track 13 app in the app store, and set up notifications.

Also, make sure to secure lofty Halloween decorations on your property.

As the cold front moves east Wednesday and Thursday, we won’t be left with a huge dip in temperatures, rather, still, be just below seasonal. The afternoon highs stay in the upper 70s.