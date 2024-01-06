PANAMA CITY, FL. (WMBB-TV) — Dry over the next 24 to 36 hours, but rain is returning early this week.

Tonight high pressure in control. Winds will be out of the northwest at 5-10 mph. Temperatures dropping tonight as well back into into the 40s. Tomorrow another nice day is expected. Highs in the low 60s and winds still out of the northwest at 5-10 mph. Highly suggest using this day as a preparedness day before showers and storms come back into play Monday.

Speaking of Monday that is when an area of low pressure will start to work its way into the southeast. Light to moderate showers expected in the evening hours with heavy showers Monday night. Tuesday morning to Tuesday afternoon looks like the best time for severe weather. A line of storms looking to rush in during this time with all severe parameter’s in play ( Wind, Hail, Tornadoes, and flooding ). Rainfall totals during this time between 2-3 inches of rain with areas already seeing heavy amounts of rain this week flooding is an issue and also with strong winds and the ground wet that will it easy for trees to fall over.

High pressure will settle in Wednesday and Thursday returning to dry conditions. Next chance of rain comes back next weekend.