Panama City Fla. (WMBB) – Dry conditions are in place and will not likely change there through the next week. This along with the already dry conditions will keep fire danger high. At the moment only Holmes county is under a burn ban. Caution should be used even if your county is not showing any burn limitations. We have a cold front coming through tonight and another on the way later this week they will both be dry fronts so the prospect of rain remains low. The tropics have a few waves to watch but nothing that looks to be a threat to the US over the next 10 days.

