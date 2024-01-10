PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – Good morning! Thankfully we’re off to a much calmer and quieter start this Wednesday. The cold front that brought storms to the Panhandle and East Coast yesterday has moved mostly into the Atlantic (still bringing rain and snow to New England, though). Winds out of the west/northwest locally are working in colder air to the Deep South. As a result, temperatures have dropped 20-30 degrees over the last 24 hours. As of 4:30 a.m. CST, temperatures in northwest Florida range from the mid-30s inland to low 40s along the coast.

It’ll be a great day to get out and about across the Panhandle! Temperatures will climb from the 30s and 40s this morning to the mid-50s this afternoon. You could probably ditch the heavy jackets this morning for a light one this afternoon, or just wear a couple layers. Winds, thankfully, will be much slower, out of the west/northwest up to 10 mph.

High pressure building over the Gulf of Mexico today will shift east, over the Atlantic Ocean tomorrow. Winds will shift to the south/southeast and work in more moisture across the Panhandle. As a result, we’ll see cloud cover increasing overnight and more clouds than sunshine Thursday. Temperatures will rise from the low 40s inland Thursday morning and low 50s along the coast to the low 60s overall through the afternoon.

By Friday morning, moisture build up will result in scattered showers after midnight and through the morning. During the mid-late morning hours and into the early afternoon, another cold front is likely to sweep through the area. That front could bring a chance for strong or severe storms. This system does not look as promising for significant severe weather here in the Panhandle, unlike Tuesday’s frontal boundary. However, there are still some details that need fine-tuning in the forecast, like exact storm threats and pinning down the timing. What we know right now is that the highest potential for severe storms will be across southern Alabama, central and southern Georgia and central South Carolina. Locally, we are currently looking at strong wind gusts and an isolated tornado threat. Projected rainfall totals are no more than two inches, so flash flooding should not be much of a concern. This forecast, though, may change, so please check back for the latest forecast and more details over the next couple days.

Friday, though a bit wet, will be the warmest day of the week with high temperatures in the upper 60s and possibly low 70s. After the front exits Friday afternoon, colder air will follow, arriving late Friday through the weekend. High temperatures will fall to the low 50s Saturday with morning lows in the mid-30s inland, low 40s along the coast. On Sunday, temperatures will rebound to the upper 50s in the afternoon hours after falling near freezing during the morning in inland locations and mid-30s along the coastline.

Early next week, another round of showers is in the forecast Monday and Tuesday. However, this round, at this time, does not look likely to produce severe weather. Rather, the focus will be on the temperature roller coaster that continues as temperatures rise and fall with another front.