New Years Eve Forecast

Another foggy night will greet us for our New Years’ Eve, with a Dense Fog Advisory issued for our coastal counties.

Temperatures remain consistent with readings near 70 degrees overnight.

Into New Years Day minor chances for scattered showers and isolated storms remain in the forecast. Daylight hours look mostly dry, but increasing moisture will put chances for precipitation up to 40% at night.

On Sunday, a cold front is expected to pass into the west side of the Panhandle around 1 PM. The squall associated with the front could bring severe storms with it. The greatest threats within those storms are damaging winds, high surf, and isolated tornadoes could be possible.

Dry by Monday, with chilly temperatures, ushered in with high pressure.

Another unsettled push of moisture is expected Thursday/Friday of next week, but the forecast is still coming into view.