Panama City Fla. (WMBB) – A beautiful start to the year where some of us even had 70° today! A dry cold front worked through bringing breezy conditions at times. Colder air will filter in overnight with temps expected to fall into the 30s tonight and only climb to the 50s Tuesday. Plenty of sun for our Tuesday so not a bad day.

Wednesday will be more annoying than impactful. Cold conditions and dry air in place moisture will return as the day progresses. A shower or two in the morning could have a sleet pellet or two mixed in. Any frozen precip will be very brief and will not last for long. Temps will be well above freezing so zero impact is expected. Rain could be steady in the afternoon with a total of .5 to 1″ for most: cool conditions but nicer weather for Thursday and Friday.

Saturday a stronger system will work across the area heavy rain and severe weather are possible but its too far out for details. Rain total of 1-3″ inches looks likely with the main concern on any severe weather to be wind. Windy conditions will be possible with or without severe weather. A strong boundary will work through and gusty conditions could be an issue. We will watch how this trends and communicate if severe storms become more of a concern.

Next Tuesday another strong system is possible and while it has plenty of time to change it appears likely that a strong storm system will impact the area. Please continue to monitor the forecast as flooding and storms could both be issues with that system.