Panama City Fla. (WMBB)- The front stalls across the Panhandle tonight with light northerly winds are expected to develop behind this feature. The main forecast concern tonight will be the fog potential around the stationary front and to its south. Plenty of low-level moisture will be in place overnight and with very light winds expected tonight, these factors will mean areas of fog are likely to develop across the FL Panhandle and east into the Big Bend and southern GA. Of additional concern is nearby wildfire smoke potentially increasing risks for dense fog as well near the Chipola Complex. While confidence on the exact locations of fog developing is low, the potential is there for fog, and possibly areas of dense fog. Whatever happens overnight, and into the morning hours, please remember to keep headlights on when driving, even in the daytime hours.

Rain and Storms are on the way for the middle of the week. Storms could be isolated severe Wednesday and Thursday with another round of storms on a strong cold front Friday. We will have to watch these closely for the threat of severe weather.

Would not be surprised to see a Marginal Risk introduced by SPC in their overnight update for parts of our area. Some locally heavy downpours are also possible, and given the dry conditions recently, the ground is harder and more of the rain could be runoff as the rain starts. WPC has highlighted our entire area in a Marginal Risk for excessive rainfall.