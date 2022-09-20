PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB-TV) – The heat will be building this week as a ridge sits over the southeast. This will keep the wind out of the northeast. Dew points will be moderate, thankfully not resulting in high humidity. Therefore, the “feels like” temperature will be nearly the same as the actual air temperatures.

Temperatures will likely top out in the low-mid 90s along the coast while reaching the mid-upper 90s farther inland. Rain is not in the forecast through Friday. A small chance for a shower or storm exists over the weekend with the passage of a cold front.

Tropics: Hurricane Fiona has become the first major hurricane of the 2022 Atlantic Hurricane Season. The Category three storms is nearing the Turks and Caicos Tuesday morning. It is forecast to strengthen as it moves between the east coast of the US and Bermuda. There are no impacts coming for the United States.

There is another tropical wave to watch developing southeast of Fiona. The wave is forecast to work through favorable conditions for development in the Caribbean and could potentially threaten the Gulf of Mexico. That would be in the next 7-12 days. Right now, it’s too soon to tell if there will be any impacts to the Florida Panhandle. As always, we urge preparation, not panic. Check back for more updates over the next week.