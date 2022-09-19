Panama City Fla. (WMBB) – This week will be warm/hot no doubt about it. It won’t be the mid-summer heat because the air will be lacking moisture. Regardless, the mid-90s are the mid 90’s and will be very warm. Thursday and Friday we will have an approaching front that will compress the air a bit more. This should mean that Thursday and Friday could even outperform guidance that already shows temps reaching the mid to upper 90s on those days. Going into the weekend we could get some relief from a backdoor front that will bring us some more dry air and help cool down the highs a touch. Next week we could see a more traditional cold front work through. Next week we will also be watching the tropics as a wave is set to work through favorable conditions in the Caribbean and could eventually threaten the Gulf of Mexico. As of right now it’s too far out and too unpredictable to worry about it at this point just something to watch over the next week.

