PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — High pressure sinks over the Southeast today to bring the Panhandle more heat.

Areas across the region will see readings in the mid-90s, with cities like Panama City, Dothan, Apalachicola, and Tallahassee expected to measure record ties or break a high-temperature record.

Temperatures slide down a few degrees for Friday but will remain warm and humid.

A cold front pushes over this weekend helping to level temperatures back to a seasonal range, with highs through the 80s and lower 90s. Stray shower or storm chances are also possible.

Over the weekend Invest 98L is expected to increase in organization and become tropical depression, Hermine.

