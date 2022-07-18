PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB-TV) – The region can expect little in the way of surprises weather-wise this week.

Monday morning, coastal areas are seeing showers and storms, slowly moving inland. Rain chances will be highest through the first half of the day, drying and warming through the afternoon.

A swift southwesterly wind returning to the Panhandle could create high rip current risks on a few beaches, so be sure to check the flag system.

Temperatures stay seasonal for the start of the week, with afternoon highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s. Hotter days are possible by the end of the week though as an upper-level ridge builds across the eastern United States.

Temperatures on Saturday and Sunday this weekend are expected to raise into the llow-mid 90 degree range.