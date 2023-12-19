PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – Temperatures are falling into the low 40s and upper 30s this morning. Adding in the wind that is occasionally gusting 15-25 mph, it feels more like the low 30s outside. On a positive note: we’re not as cold as our neighbors to the north!

Do your best to keep warm this morning and throughout the day – we’re in for a chilly one! Temperatures are forecast to only reach the low 50s. We will see plenty of sunshine, but winds out of the north/northeast at 10-15 mph will keep us feeling chilly.

Temperatures are forecast to fall to the low-mid 30s overnight. In fact, overnight lows will remain in this temperature range Thursday morning, too. That’s thanks to a ridge of high pressure keeping winds generally out of the north, ushering cold air to the Deep South. High temperatures Wednesday will be in the mid-50s, nearing 60 degrees on Thursday.

By Friday, moisture will be increasing with a wind shift, which is why we’ll see more cloud cover by the end of the work week and into the weekend. At the same time, temperatures will rise to the low-mid 60s through the afternoon while morning lows sit in the 40s.

Rain chances return to the forecast on Christmas Eve. Scattered showers are possible as an area of low pressure develops to our west. It will likely result in some wet weather for Christmas Day, too, though we’ll fine tune this part of the forecast over the next couple days.