PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – Good morning and happy Wednesday! We’re off to another cold start today with temperatures near freezing inland and near 40 degrees along the coast. With the wind out of the east/northeast at almost 10 mph, though, it feels closer to freezing in coastal locations. However, a warm front is shifting northward which will result in temperatures trending upwards. Temperatures are forecast to only reach the low 50s today under a cloudy sky with scattered showers throughout the day. Winds will be out of the northeast at 10-15 mph, gusting up to 25 mph.

A low pressure system to our west is working in plenty of moisture, resulting in more cloud cover and rainfall. It will bring quite a bit of wet weather to the Panhandle today. Some sleet may mix in with light rain early this morning as there is much colder air higher in the sky (sleet is snow that melts as it moves through layers of warmer air). Scattered showers will move from west to east throughout the day with rain showers increasing in coverage by the late morning and afternoon hours. Rainfall is expected to be mainly light to moderate in intensity. Rain totals today will mostly be half an inch or less. Most of the rain will clear by this evening.

High pressure will build across the Gulf Coast tomorrow, resulting in more sunshine. Temperatures will reach the mid-50s after falling to the 30s early in the morning.

Friday morning, temperatures inland will be in the mid-30s while the coast sees temperatures in the low 40s. We’ll see sunshine to start the day Friday, but clouds will build in as another area of low pressure develops to our west. A warm front will work warmer air and more moisture into the Panhandle. Temperatures are forecast to reach the low-mid 60s Friday and Saturday. Rainfall is expected to arrive to northwest Florida late Friday through Saturday morning.

Isolated severe storms may develop with this next storm system. At this time, damaging winds and an isolated tornado are the main threats. Though, there is growing concern for a greater severe weather threat to occur Monday night into Tuesday morning. If it pans out, all modes of severe weather (damaging wind, tornadoes, hail) may occur locally. Check the forecast daily for more updates as we fine-tune the forecast on News 13.