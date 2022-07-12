PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB-TV) – A boundary lays across the southeast this morning, adding chances for widespread storms throughout the Panhandle this week.

An upper-level low is just off the coast of the Panhandle this morning. It is spinning moisture from the Gulf to the coast and farther inland. This pattern will continue throughout the day with multiple rounds of rainfall expected.

Most days this week will see a similar forecast as the stationary boundary lingers over the Panhandle until Wednesday.

After mid-week, another front will attempt to push into the southeast, making it possible for a surface low-pressure system to form in the northern Gulf.

If the tropical low does form and organize, it will be named Danielle. The greatest threat for such a system will remain heavy rainfall and the potential for flooding, after widespread rain in the preceding days will raise the water table. Flash flooding will remain possible all week, especially with storms that barely move but continue to drop heavy rainfall.

Rainfall totals, without the low, are forecast to range from 4-6 inches with additional higher amounts in isolated locations. IF the tropical low forms, it will likely increase rainfall totals with more heavy rain expected. These numbers could double. Regardless, it is going to be a very wet week across northwest Florida.

Additional and more detailed tropical updates will be available later this week.