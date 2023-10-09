PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB-TV) – Good morning and happy Monday! We’re off to a chilly start with temperatures mainly in the 40s. It’s definitely sweater weather this morning, but similar to yesterday, it’ll be warmer in the afternoon and mostly sunny. You can expect it to feel quite warm in direct sunlight but cool in the shade. High temperatures will reach the middle to upper 70s. Winds this morning are out of the northeast, shifting to the south/southwest later in the day.

High pressure over the Gulf Coast will give way to dry conditions Monday and Tuesday. Tuesday afternoon, more moisture will work in from the south resulting in slightly higher humidity and increasing cloud cover. An area of low pressure over the western Gulf of Mexico will bring much-needed wet weather to the Gulf Coast Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. Scattered showers and storms are possible locally with the wettest day being Thursday. Rainfall totals could range from 2-4 inches. By Friday, an approaching cold will help clear the moisture to our east. Our next cold front is expected to move through the Florida Panhandle Saturday into Sunday. It will provide colder and drier air across the region again.

High temperatures this week will fluctuate between the 70s and 80s – not too cold and not too warm. Morning lows will be in the 50s Tuesday, climbing to the mid-upper 60s through Saturday. The arrival of our next cold front drops morning lows to the low 50s by Sunday.