PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – Good morning and happy Monday! We’re off to a cloudy and cool start with temperatures in the mid-upper 50s. They’ll only get about 10-15 degrees higher today thanks to clouds blocking the sun and a wind from the northeast ushering in relatively cool air. Today will be dry, but wet weather will occur over the next few days.

Moisture will continue streaming in from the west as an area of low pressure develops near Texas. This low will traverse the Gulf Coast over the next few days, pumping in moisture from the Gulf of Mexico. Rainbands will stretch into the Panhandle Tuesday morning with mostly light rain. Pockets of moderate rain will filter in through the day Tuesday. The most active and widespread wet weather will occur Tuesday night, throughout the day Wednesday and into Thursday morning.

Rainfall totals will range from 2-4″ inland, 4-6″+ along the coast. Flash flooding is possible, so please use extra caution while commuting and remember to “turn around, don’t drown” when coming to any roadways with ponding water.

With cloud cover and rainfall, high temperatures Tuesday through Thursday will only reach the mid-upper 60s. They will rebound to the low-mid 70s Friday through the weekend as the moisture clears out and sunshine returns.