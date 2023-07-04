PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB-TV) – Good morning and happy Fourth of July! We’re seeing some pop-up shower activity along our coastal areas early today. Isolated activity will continue through the morning, becoming more scattered inland through the afternoon thanks to a stalled boundary to our north and moisture flowing in from the south (plus the sea breeze). Thankfully, it looks like Mother Nature’s fireworks should end just in time for artificial fireworks this evening.

If you have outdoor plans today, please remember “when thunder roars, go indoors.” If you can hear thunder, even if it’s not storming where you are, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. The StormTrack 13 app helps you know when storms are nearby with alerts when lightning is within 15 miles of your location.

Our typical summertime pattern returns to the forecast for the rest of the week, in which case you can expect pop-up showers and storms in a scattered nature just about every day.

This means the morning should feature some pop-ups for the coastal areas that fade moving inland. Then, pop-up storms are likely to occur in the afternoon with the sea breeze usually away from the coast. This results in a splash-and-dash type of action. Storms can always produce heavy rain/frequent lightning/gusty winds so stay weather aware and head indoors when you hear thunder.

Temperatures are forecast to remain in the upper 80s for highs in our coastal areas and low 90s further inland. For the morning hours, low temperatures will likely stay in the mid-upper 70s, too.