PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The overarching weather pattern this week will make the region quite damp.

Throughout the next 5-6 days, the region should expect daily shower and storm chances from 60-80%. Isolated storms could drop as much as 2-3″ of rainfall.

Flash flooding and low visibility will be a threat during the few severe storms that form throughout the week, as well as the potential for gusty damaging winds.

The wetter weather will help temperatures stay less brutal, with afternoon highs through the mid and upper 80s mostly.

The wet pattern will be reinforced through about Friday, then a southern reaching cold front should clear out that moist air mass for next weekend. By Saturday and Sunday, the Panhandle is expecting to see rain chances drop to about 50-60% again.