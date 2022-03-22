Tuesday will be mostly dry with a mix of clouds and sun through the afternoon and temperatures in the mid-upper 70s. Isolated showers and/or storms may develop during the PM hours, but the best chance for wet weather comes overnight with a squall line. Widespread showers and storms are expected to move from west to east between the hours of 12 a.m. CDT and 10 a.m. CDT. Isolated severe weather is possible in which case strong damaging winds will be the main concern along with isolated tornadoes. Flash flooding with heavy rainfall, strong winds outside storms, high surf, high rip current risk and rough seas are also subsequent impacts to the forecast.

Make sure you have a way to get warnings before you go to bed tonight. A NOAA Weather Radio will definitely wake you from your slumber. The StormTrack 13 app is also a great resource for alerts on mobile devices. New 13 will share updates on TV through the night and morning hours, too.

For more details and a look at the extended forecast, watch Meteorologist Kristen Kennedy‘s video update above.