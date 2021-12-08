Morning Weather Forecast 12-8-21

A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect through 8 AM (land) – 10 AM (marine) this morning, with visibility opening up as the sunrises.

Today will be the wettest day of the workweek, with chances for showers and storms at 70% throughout the next several hours.

Just after mid-day north westerly wind will begin to take over again, helping to dry out the areas for the afternoon and evening.

Thursday and Friday of this week, some high pressure over the Southeast will help dry the region once again, but as of Friday evening, another cold front will usher in more moisture.

Saturday morning calls for widespread showers and storms to move through, and the potential for some severe weather along with it. More details will become available as the weekend nears.