Morning Weather Forecast 12-23-21

The semi-cool temperatures will be around for one more day today, with highs topping in the mid-60s this afternoon.

High pressure over the Southeast will help us move on to warmer weather for the holidays, with readings in the lower 70s on Christmas Eve.

Christmas Day will round out even warmer at 75 to 77 degrees throughout the Panhandle.

The long-term pattern will start to shift Monday of next week as chances for showers return t the forecast, but temperatures will keep their warmth as we end out 2021.