Morning Weather Forecast 10-14-21

Thursday starts off pretty much identical to the rest of the workweek, with temperatures rising from the 60s and 70s. Today’s high temperatures are identical as well, rising into the upper 80s again.

Rain chances remain sparse today and tomorrow, but added moisture in the atmosphere ahead of a cold front could cause a few sprinkles here and there during Thursday or Friday.

Saturday’s rain chances increase with the passage of a cold front, but only to about a 30% chance. Temperatures dart into the 50s overnight Saturday, with highs on Sunday and Monday trending towards the low to mid 70s.

The cooler temperatures only stick around for a brief period, before another warm-up Tuesday and Wednesday.