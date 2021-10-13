Morning Weather Forecast 10-13-21

Another gorgeous day will greet us as we enter the middle of the workweek. High temperatures rise into the mid-80s again, which will be the story for the next two days. By the weekend, the area will feel a drop in temperatures as a cold front is ushered through.

Come Sunday morning, conditions will feel a little brisk, with morning lows dropping into the lower and mid-50s. The cold front will also boost chances for showers and thunderstorms Saturday night and early Sunday morning, chances for rain are between 30-40%.

High temperatures stay in the mid-70s Sunday and Monday, with dry air in place.

A minor disturbance has formed in the Carribbean, but chances for tropical development remain at 10% over the next 2-5 days, as the area is expected to interact with the aforementioned cold front.

