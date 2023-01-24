Panama City Fla. (WMBB) – Strong storms timeline. From 2 to 6 am CST, the severe threat will work from west to east across Santa Rosa, Escambia, Okaloosa. and Walton counties. From 5 to 9 am CST, the line of storms will work through Holmes, Washington, Bay, Calhoun, Jackson, and Gulf counties. From 8 am to noon central time Liberty, Franklin, Wakulla, Leon, and Gadsden counties will have a severe threat. Winds will be another issue with the wind out of the southwest tonight at 20-30 mph with gusts up over 40 mph. Behind the front, the winds will still be 15-25 out of the northwest.

Afternoon the storms will have moved off the east and the severe threat will be over. This line of storms will be capable of producing damaging winds and isolated tornadoes. Please be ready to act quickly if placed under a warning.

While this is not the greatest risk of severe weather we have faced this is an event that can produce. Take this storm seriously as the storms work through our area.

After the squall line works through showers will remain for a few hours before clearing out. Temps will fall through the day and end up in the low 50s by the evening hours. Colder and calmer conditions will prevail until the end of the week when the next storm system could work in. That storm system for now looking tamer than what we are getting ready to see.