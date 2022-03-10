PANAMA CITY, Fla. WEATHER (WMBB) — Temperatures will remain warm Thursday topping out in the lower 70s again.

Chances for showers and storms remain high for Bay, Gulf, Franklin, and Calhoun Counties this morning, as low pressure rides northeast into Georgia.

Rain chances diminish through the afternoon but return swiftly for Friday morning and night as another cold front pushes through.

Overnight Friday and lasting into Saturday morning the cold front will cause the potential for severe storms again.

The region is under a slight risk, meaning there is potential for damaging winds, brief tornadoes, small hail, and flooding.