Morning Forecast 8-25-21

The weather today is going to be similar to the past few days of wetness across the Panhandle, odds you’ll see precipitation throughout the next 12 hours stand at about a 60-70% chance. A few areas could experience additional flooding. On the flip side, headed into tomorrow drier conditions await us with only a few showers and storms expected along the sea breeze. For the end of the week, our usual 40-60% chances for afternoon showers and storms reach back across the Southeast.

The Tropics continue to remain active but no areas of interest have organized into a named storm yet. The potential next system that could bring a few impacts to our area, remains well south of the Caribbean and will be on watch over the next several days. The next name on the list is Ida.