Morning Forecast 7-30-21

Another day of heat dawns on us here in the Panhandle with an excessive heat warning in place from 10 AM to 6 PM. Temperatures will top the mid to upper 90s this afternoon, with heat indices at above 110 degrees. Rain chances hold off, however, with just a 30% chance for showers and storms through the afternoon/early evening. Heads up for Saturday, an even hotter day will arise, with inland temperatures nearing the 100-degree mark. Widespread rain chances return on Sunday to help bring relief to the area.

