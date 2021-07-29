Morning Forecast 7-29-21

Very dangerous heat will be on tap today, with even greater temperatures expected through the day tomorrow and Saturday. Temperatures peak around 93 to 96 degrees by 1-3 PM this afternoon, with heat indices over 102 degrees. Even more uncomfortable conditions appear heading into the end of the week, with highs tapping out towards the upper 90s tomorrow, and related heat indices from 105-113 degrees. Rain chances stay between 20-40% for the next few afternoons, so many places will not see relief from afternoon rains. Notable moisture is not expected to build in until next week.