Morning Forecast 7-2-2021

Good Friday morning! Were shaping up for a mix of conditions across the Panhandle during our 4th of July weekend. Chances for showers and storms range from 50 – 70% each day. Throughout Saturday, we should see drier conditions before noon and after 8pm. Sunday calls for scattered afternoon activity at best, while evening conditions may dry out in time for firework displays. Hurricane Elsa will stay in the Caribbean throughout the weekend, updates on that system can be seen on the Storm Team’s social media accounts.