Skip to content
mypanhandle.com
Panama City
73°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Your Local Election Headquarters
Local News
Florida News
National News
News 13 This Morning
Coronavirus Pandemic
Crime
Viral News
Entertainment News
Border Report Tour
Send us video or photos!
E-Mail Newsletters
Top Stories
Chief Meteorologist Ross Whitley to answer questions about possible severe weather this weekend
Top Stories
We’re not kitten you! 1st annual Salty Cat Day will be May 15
Video
Police investigating death on Panama City Beach
Video
Morning Forecast 4-23-21
Video
Keep PCB Beautiful continues beach cleaning efforts; micro-plastics a growing concern
Video
COVID-19
Florida Coronavirus News
All Coronavirus News
COVID-19 Vaccine Info
COVID19 Testing Interactive Map
Tracking COVID-19: By the Numbers
FL County by County Report
FL Antibody Testing Report
FL Department of Health
Correctional Facility Tests
Long Term Care Facility Report
Business Resources
Top Stories
Vaccine demand slowing as milestones reached
Video
Top Stories
Local doctor: severe side effects rare from COVID-19 vaccine
Video
‘Grim Reaper’ lawyer seeks to scuttle disciplinary case
DeSantis assails YouTube over COVID-19 video
DeSantis continues ’60 Minutes’ fight
Watch Now
Watch Live: News 13 Newscasts
Video HQ | All site videos
Newsfeed Now
The Daily Pledge
Cold Case Files
13NOW Archives
Weather
VIPIR Radar
Map Center
Beach and Boating Forecast
Weather Alerts
Hurricane HQ
Weather Pic of the Day
Homeschool Help
Top Stories
Sea level rise tax break gets Fl. Senate backing
Top Stories
DON’T MISS: Severe weather round-up with Meteorologist Ross Whitley
Video
Top Stories
Four tornadoes confirmed across the Panhandle
Possible tornado in Lynn Haven rips through local business with people inside
Video
Storm leaves behind damage to businesses, RV’s, beach equipment and more
Video
WATCH: Damage across the Panhandle from Saturday morning storm
Sports
All Sports
Local Sports
Scholar Athlete
Friday Night Fever
Top Stories
Jaguars’ draft prospects, including Lawrence, lured Meyer
Top Stories
NFL modifies COVID-19 protocols for vaccinated people
Top Stories
Chiefs likely to target offensive line on Day 1 of NFL draft
Super Bowl champ Bucs focused on building depth in NFL draft
Steelers CB Layne arrested on gun charge after traffic stop
Ceferin warns 4 clubs to reject Super League to avoid CL ban
Features
Golf Card 2021
Community Calendar
NFL Draft
LawCall
Buddy Check
Dr. Oz Wellness Network
Veterans Voices
VENN Gaming & Pop Culture
Contests
Remarkable Women 2020-2021
Fan of the Day
Rock It Lanes Birthday Club
Win Coconut Creek Tickets
Submit Your Pledge
Contest Winners
About Us
Meet the Team
Contact Us
Meet the Sales Team
Careers at WMBB | Nexstar
Our Programming
TV Guide
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Antenna Reception
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Search
Search
Search
Morning Forecast 4-23-21
Weather Forecasts
by:
Grace Thornton
Posted:
Apr 23, 2021 / 07:21 AM CDT
/
Updated:
Apr 23, 2021 / 12:51 PM CDT
Close Modal
Submit Photo or Video
Title
Name
Email
Description (optional)
Submit Photo or Video
Latest Local News Video
Salty Cat Day is May 15
Video
Possible drowning in Gulf
Video
Morning Weather Forecast 4-23-21
Video
Microplastics a growing concern
Video
FWC provides tips to keep bears off of your property
Video
DuPont Bridge
Video
More Local News
Don't Miss
Turtle crashes through windshield, hits passenger in head; both OK
New iPad, iMac expected at Apple online event, with hint at AirPods 3
‘Creepy’ doorbell video shows intruder on NM family’s porch for 6 hours
Video
Activate this ‘hidden’ Facebook feature to protect your account from hackers
⚾ WANTED: MLB Food Tester – Get paid $500 to eat hot dogs and watch baseball🌭
William, Harry remember Prince Philip’s wit, service to UK in statements honoring his life
National Grilled Cheese Sandwich Day
Video