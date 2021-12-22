Morning Forecast 12-22-21

Good morning, patch fog dispersed along with the sunrise this morning, and we look forward to sunny conditions throughout the day.

High-pressure pushing into the Southeast will keep temperatures cool this afternoon and evening. High temperatures stay in the lower 60s.

Overnight tonight, brisk northwesterly flow pushes temperatures lower, with readings bottoming into the lower 30s inland. Dewpoint remains higher, so it’s possible frost could develop on vegetation.

Be sure to cover crops or bring sensitive plants inside.

A swift warm-up from an upper-level ridge, builds in for Friday, making our holiday forecast cheery and bright.

Friday highs jump into the 70s, with Saturdays readings in the mid-70s. Rain chances stay very minor.

The long term period is set to stay mostly dry and warm.