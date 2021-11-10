Morning Forecast 11-10-21

Clouds move in today, but it will still be another gorgeous day across the Panhandle. Temperatures will rise back into the mid-70s this afternoon, and some more moisture in the atmosphere will hold temperatures a little warmer tonight, with areas falling into the 50s.

Early Thursday morning, rain chances increase substantially as a cold front pushes east from the Midwest. Initially, the front will not affect temperatures too much on Thursday and Friday, as moisture lingers behind, but another cool shot settles into the Southeast come Saturday and Sunday.

Areas of rain on Thursday hold no severe threat to the region, but a few isolated thunderstorms are possible.