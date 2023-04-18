PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB-TV) – High pressure is in control this week and continuing to build. This will allow for dry conditions all week long. Toward the end of the week, dew points will be on the rise, resulting in higher humidity Thursday and Friday. On Saturday, a cold front is likely to work through the area. It’s too early for details on timing or a severe weather risk. However, cooler air is going to filter southward following the front and leave us with a cooler than normal pattern through early next week. Thankfully, it is spring, so were are not talking about anything crazy. High temperatures will likely remain in the low 70s with morning lows in the 40s possible much of next week.