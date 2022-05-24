PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB-TV) – On Tuesday, showers and storms will visit the area again as a piece of energy works with a front in the area. This combined with a very tropical air mass will result in another day of scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms, primarily in the afternoon. The best rain chances appear to be across the Alabama and Georgia counties Tuesday afternoon.

Yet again, the environment seems at least somewhat supportive of a strong to a severe storm or two Tuesday afternoon. The Storm Prediction Center has outlined some of our western and inland locations in a Marginal Risk of severe weather (level 1 of 5) for Tuesday. The influx of tropical moisture from the Gulf Low from the beginning of this week will have moved off to the northeast, allowing us to dry out a little bit for a brief moment Wednesday morning. A ridge of high pressure off the Florida east coast will build in over the region with the southerly flow that will contribute to sea breeze convection during the afternoon, mainly for areas west of the Apalachicola River.

Rain chances remain elevated Wednesday and Thursday, especially with the arrival of a cold front. That front will help us dry out and see more sun through the weekend. Temperatures, as a result, will rise back to the mid-upper 80s and low 90s inland.