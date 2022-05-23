Panama City Fla. (WMBB) – On Tuesday, showers and storms will visit the area again as a piece of energy works with a front in the area. This combined with a very tropical air mass will result in another day of scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms, primarily in the afternoon. The best rain chances appear to be across the Alabama and Georgia counties Tuesday afternoon. Yet again, the environment seems at least somewhat supportive of a strong to a severe storm or two Tuesday afternoon. The Storm Prediction Center has outlined most of the area north of a Destin to Madison line in a Marginal Risk of severe weather (level 1 of 5) for Tuesday. The influx of tropical moisture from the Gulf Low from the beginning of this week will have moved off to the northeast, allowing us to dry out a little bit for a brief moment Wednesday morning. A ridge of high pressure off the Florida east coast will build in over the region with the southerly flow that will contribute to sea breeze convection during the afternoon, mainly for areas west of the Apalachicola River. PoPs will be around 50-60% west of the Apalachicola River and less than 40% to areas east of the river. Temperatures Wednesday will start in the upper 60s/low 70s area wide and are expected to warm to the upper 80s and low 90s for the afternoon.

Close Modal Submit Photo or Video [fu-upload-form suppress_default_fields="true" class="html-wrapper-class" form_layout="media" title=""] [input type="text" name="post_title" id="title" class="required" description="Title"] [input type="text" name="post_author_name" id="name" class="required" description="Name"] [input type="text" name="post_author_email" id="email" class="required" description="Email"] [textarea name="post_content" class="textarea" id="my-textarea" description="Description (optional)"] [input type="file" name="photo" id="my-photo-submission" class="required" description="" multiple="multiple"] [input type="submit" class="btn" value="Submit"] [/fu-upload-form] Submit Photo or Video