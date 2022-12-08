PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB-TV) – Warm and humid weather persists across northwest Florida thanks to an influx of moisture from the Gulf of Mexico as a result of a building ridge of high pressure.

Foggy conditions are expected once again Friday and Saturday morning. Commuters need to allot extra time for travel to work/school, leaving plenty of room between vehicles on the road, using low-beam headlights, and trying to maintain lanes by following lines of traffic.

In addition to foggy conditions, afternoons will be warm through the majority of the 7-day period. Highs will be near 80 degrees today and tomorrow.

There will be little change to the forecast each day as a ridge of high pressure builds around the southeast and blocks any front from surging south. A weak boundary will pass through on Friday, slightly dropping temperatures through the weekend.

Early next week, an area of low pressure is likely to develop over Texas and the Great Plains. This system will slowly approach the southeast through the middle of December. As a warm front stretches ahead of a cold front, isolated to scattered showers will be possible locally on Sunday, Monday and Tuesday. Significant changes are expected to come with the cold front including showers/storms and a big drop in temperatures next Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.