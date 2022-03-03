It has been another chilly start to the day across northwest Florida with temperatures starting in the low 40s and upper 30s. Thankfully, the sun is up and will help us warm through the day. Temperatures will reach the low 70s along the coast and mid-upper 70s inland today. There will be more clouds than we’ve seen in days past (upper level clouds), but it will still be a nice day.

Temperatures are forecast to trend into the middle 70s for highs along the coast this week with inland locations reaching the low-mid 80s Friday through Monday. Morning lows will also trend from the 40s to the 50s and low 60s over the next several days.

THE SET-UP: A ridge of high pressure will be building up along the Gulf Coast this week. Air will be sinking and compressing which is why the forecast calls for more sunshine and warmer temperatures. A couple fronts will try to approach from the northwest, but the ridge will shift them east versus south. The high is set to break down by Friday. Relatively dry conditions are likely to last into early next week. Though, there will be more moisture moving in, so expect it to feel a bit more humid by the weekend. Early next week, a cold front will approach the Panhandle. For now, it looks like isolated to scattered showers and storms will return to the forecast Monday through Wednesday.