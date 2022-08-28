PANAMA CITY, Fla. WEATHER (WMBB) — A lingering boundary of moisture will sink slightly southwest for the beginning of the week, keeping rain chances lesser for a bit.

With an added NE wind flow Monday, the likelihood of rain chances will only be maintained for the immediate coast and inner eastern portions of the Panhandle.

This is expected to be similar to Tuesday’s conditions, with a 50% chance of showers and storms for the Panhandle.

By Wednesday, another cold front will stall across the region, boosting chances for rain again, with areas expected to see 60-70% chances for showers and storms.

Surface low pressure could also form off of the diminishing cold front, potentially leaving behind widespread rain chances for the end of the week too.

Tropical weather could also make potential impacts on the forecast this week. Invest 91L continues to shape into a more organized storm, with the potential for tropical depression strength sometime later this week.

Thankfully, the storm is expected to remain in the Atlantic through the next 5 days. By next Saturday and Sunday, both European and American models are taking the potential formation in the northwest direction, possibly ending up off the east coast of Floirda or the Carolina’s.

This generalized track will have a series of changes throughout the next 5-7 days, and at the moment any prediction as to land interaction with the US has little to no confidence.