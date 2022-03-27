PANAMA CITY, Fla. WEATHER (WMBB) — Sunday evening continues to remain clear across the Panhandle with little in the way of change expected through early this week.

Waking up on Monday morning, some areas will experience patches of dense fog, so make sure to leave plenty of room on the roadways.

By 10-11 am any foggy areas will have cleared up, and the region will welcome in very warm temperatures. Inland areas will see widespread high temperatures in the upper 70s and possibly 80s.

Warmth and slight increases in humidity will be ongoing through Wednesday morning.

A cold front pushes east Wednesday evening, and a few western regions could see showers and storms by the late hours.

The majority of rainfall will push across the region Thursday morning and afternoon.

The front is expected to stall in the latter half of the week, so scattered rain chances will linger along the coast Friday, Saturday, and Sunday