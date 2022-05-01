PANAMA CITY, Fla. WEATHER (WMBB) – Sunday night conditions will remain similar to this past weekend, with humidity and comfortable temperatures expected.

Overnight the forecast hasn’t changed much, with chances for widespread patchy fog over many areas, mostly favoring low lying inland spots.

Waking up Monday morning, the fog could pose commuter issues for some, so make sure you give yourself extra time to head to work.

Monday and Tuesday spotty showers and storms will stay in the afternoon forecast, but developments will remain isolated in nature.

Wednesday and Thursday the mix of warm temperatures and high dewpoints will make the air uncomfortable for some. Be sure to be prepared for the heat if working outside.

There will be more moisture to work with later on in the week, and a low-pressure system makes a nearer passage to the Panhandle Friday. Right now chances for showers and storms are at 40% but could increase as the event nears.

Next weekend, the region could see some drier air back in the forecast.