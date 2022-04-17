PANAMA CITY, Fla. WEATHER (WMBB) — A stormy night will continue in early Monday morning as we wait for a low-pressure system to head northeast of the Panhandle.

Through about 5-6 AM Monday morning, its possible storms moving west to east across the Florida Panhandle could become severe.

The main threats with those storms will be gusty winds from 30-40 mph, heavy downpours (with potential for added flash flooding), small hail, and lightning. The tornado threat within storms will be extremely low, an isolated EF0 or EF1 tornado can not be ruled out, but is still unlikely.

By 7-8 AM Monday morning, the northwesterly flow behind a cold front will begin to take over. This will dry out the region while ushering in breezy conditions for Monday night and Tuesday.

Dry, warm, and sunny conditions will be prevalent for the rest of the work week.