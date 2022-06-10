PANAMA CITY, Fla. WEATHER (WMBB) – A low-pressure system to our west will shift isolated showers and storms through the Panhandle for the evening.

Generally, dry conditions can be expected for much of the region overnight, but lingering moisture could produce a few isolated showers or storms.

Chances for thunderstorms will return to the shoreline in the early morning as the moisture boundary begins to stall overhead. That boundary will play into the rest of the weekend’s weather, with a 40-60% chance for showers and storms hanging on through Sunday evening.

Monday brings a drier period, with additional warmth too.

By Wednesday pop-up showers and storms will return to the afternoon forecast, while afternoon temperatures become very hot. Inland temperatures will push the mid-90s with heat indices in the 100s.