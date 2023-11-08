Panama City Fla. (WMBB) – Rain chances have returned we could even see a lucky few see a drop or two on Thursday. There is just a 20% chance of a stray shower in a coastal community. The majority of coastal areas will most likely see some clouds increase on Thursday. Thursday will otherwise be just like the rest of the week has been warm with fog in the morning. Friday rain chances increase at the end of the day with a front moving in. Friday will only offer a 30% chance of rain that will be mostly confined to the western part of the panhandle. Temps climb to the upper 70s Friday. Saturday the front continues to sink south so dry air will work out of the north and east into the area. This will eat at the moisture but we should still be able to squeeze out some rain. With any luck, the front will stall and keep rain chances around all day Saturday. It will once again be mostly concentrated across the central and western panhandle for rain. Temps will still climb to the mid-70s before falling to the 50s Saturday night. Sunday the front is gone and dry cool air will continue to undercut our moisture. A small piece of energy could help us out with more showers on Sunday too. Temps will only climb to upper 60s to near 70 from Sunday to Tuesday. Overall expect to see one-tenth to one-half of an inch of rain through Monday. Clouds will be around most of the weekend but some could see sun on Saturday those that do will be much warmer than the rest of the area. The next shot of rain could come as early as the middle of the week next week.

