PANAMA CITY, Fla. WEATHER (WMBB) — A calm night is in store for the Panhandle, with variable winds and temperatures lowering into the 50s.

Waking up on Sunday conditions will be generally clear, but as we shift through the afternoon, conditions will become more cloudy as a disturbance moves overhead from the Mississippi Valley.

By about noon, very small rain chances will enter the area, but only a few will see any shower activity at all.

Monday morning commuters on the east half of the Panhandles could see more deary conditions as they head to work, but sunshine return Monday afternoon.

Temperatures will stay in the mid to upper 60s Monday and Tuesday, with a few places able to touch the lower 70s.

By mid-week conditions warm up significantly, with afternoon highs back towards the mid-70s and low 80s inland.