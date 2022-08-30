Panama City Fla. (WMBB) – Warm condition with the lack of rain coverage over the last few days. If you want the rain to return for cooler conditions you don’t have to wait long. Higher rain chances will come with greater moisture content to work with in the coming days. Thursday through Friday this week rain chances will be at their highest. We should bring in some drier conditions on the back end of the weekend but will still hold onto a 40 to 50% chance of rain for Sunday and Labor Day. The tropics have some good news as we are watching two areas of interest with a third possibility in the coming days. All three areas of interest however look to be very limited threats to the US if any at all. Right now there are no tropical threats to the panhandle.

